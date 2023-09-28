Rockies vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at Coors Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (98-60) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (57-101) at 8:40 PM (on September 28). Our computer prediction projects a 7-6 victory for the Dodgers, who is a small favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 1-9.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Rockies are 2-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (four of those matchups had a run line set by oddsmakers).
- The Rockies have won in 52, or 36.6%, of the 142 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has a mark of 5-38 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Colorado is the No. 20 offense in MLB, scoring 4.4 runs per game (692 total runs).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.69 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|L 6-3
|Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|L 4-3
|Ty Blach vs Jordan Wicks
|September 26
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Chase Anderson vs Caleb Ferguson
|September 26
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Bobby Miller
|September 27
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Noah Davis vs Emmet Sheehan
|September 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Ryan Yarbrough
|September 29
|Twins
|-
|Ty Blach vs Joe Ryan
|September 30
|Twins
|-
|TBA vs Kenta Maeda
|October 1
|Twins
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bailey Ober
