Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Larimer County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Larimer County, Colorado? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Boulder High School at Fossil Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Niwot High School at Thompson Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Loveland, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Collins High School at Rocky Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poudre High School at Fairview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Boulder, CO
- Conference: Front Range
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Timnath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Fort Collins, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School at Centaurus High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Lafayette, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berthoud High School at Fort Lupton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Fort Lupton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley High School at Wellington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Wellington, CO
- Conference: Patriot
- How to Stream: Watch Here
