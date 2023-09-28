Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school football team in Douglas County, Colorado this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Valor Christian High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rock Canyon High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Vista High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Legend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
