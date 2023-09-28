This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Arapahoe County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cherokee Trail High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

7:00 PM MT on September 28 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Front Range Christian School

Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on September 29

3:30 PM MT on September 29 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Elizabeth High School at Englewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Englewood, CO

Englewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Arapahoe High School at Smoky Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Lyons High School at Byers High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Byers, CO

Byers, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

7:00 PM MT on September 29 Location: Centennial, CO

Centennial, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Dakota Ridge High School at Broomfield High School