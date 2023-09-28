Alan Trejo is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 31 of 73 games this year (42.5%) Trejo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
  • In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.1%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 24.7% of his games this season, Trejo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21.9% of his games this year (16 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 37
.193 AVG .229
.242 OBP .280
.307 SLG .321
6 XBH 8
2 HR 1
13 RBI 9
18/5 K/BB 33/8
2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Yarbrough (7-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
