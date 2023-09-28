Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Adams City High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cherokee Trail High School at Cherry Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prospect Ridge Academy at Bennett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28
- Location: Bennett, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Standley Lake High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Justice High School at Belleview Christian School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas Jefferson High School at Vista PEAK Prep
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arapahoe High School at Smoky Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Greenwood Village, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Overland High School at Westminster High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Westminster, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Academy at Forge Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Arvada, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie View High School at Brighton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Brighton, CO
- Conference: East Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grandview High School at Eaglecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Centennial, CO
- Conference: Centennial
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyview High School at North High School - Denver
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Mullen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29
- Location: Denver, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Clear Creek High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 30
- Location: Strasburg, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.