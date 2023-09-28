We have 2023 high school football competition in Adams County, Colorado this week, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Adams County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Adams City High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 28

Location: Aurora, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee Trail High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Conference: Centennial

How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect Ridge Academy at Bennett High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 28

Location: Bennett, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Standley Lake High School at Grand Junction High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Grand Junction, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Justice High School at Belleview Christian School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Westminster, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Regis Jesuit High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Castle Rock, CO

Conference: Continental

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thomas Jefferson High School at Vista PEAK Prep

Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on September 29

Location: Aurora, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Arapahoe High School at Smoky Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Conference: Centennial

How to Stream: Watch Here

Overland High School at Westminster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Westminster, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

The Academy at Forge Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Arvada, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Prairie View High School at Brighton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Brighton, CO

Conference: East Metro

How to Stream: Watch Here

Grandview High School at Eaglecrest High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Centennial, CO

Conference: Centennial

How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyview High School at North High School - Denver

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Denver, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Horizon High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 29

Location: Denver, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clear Creek High School at Strasburg High School