Ryan McMahon vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, September 27 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.327) and total hits (132) this season.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 61.4% of his 145 games this season, with multiple hits in 24.1% of them.
- In 22 games this season, he has homered (15.2%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 44 games this season (30.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (11.0%).
- He has scored at least once 66 times this year (45.5%), including 11 games with multiple runs (7.6%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|75
|.269
|AVG
|.219
|.344
|OBP
|.310
|.496
|SLG
|.380
|32
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|23
|98/31
|K/BB
|92/37
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.08 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 5.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run without surrendering a hit.
- In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.13, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
