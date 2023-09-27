How to Watch the Rockies vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Coors Field.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 150 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
- The Rockies have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 690 (4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.542 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will send Noah Davis (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
- None of Davis' five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- In five starts this season, Davis has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.
- In seven appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-0
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Jameson Taillon
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-3
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Marcus Stroman
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-3
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jordan Wicks
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-1
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|L 11-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Bobby Miller
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Joe Ryan
|9/30/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|-
|Kenta Maeda
|10/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bailey Ober
