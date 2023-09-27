The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.

The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 12 runs for this matchup.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 8:40 PM ET

TV: SportsNet RM

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -210 +170 12 -115 -105 -2.5 +100 -120

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Rockies have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 52 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has won 13 of its 62 games, or 21%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 156 opportunities.

The Rockies have posted a record of 23-15-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-41 22-59 22-40 35-60 36-71 21-29

