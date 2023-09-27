On Wednesday, Kris Bryant (.205 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .239.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 10 of them (12.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (28.2%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.0%).

In 30 of 78 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .247 AVG .230 .322 OBP .314 .422 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 7 HR 3 23 RBI 8 31/14 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings