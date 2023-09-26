When the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) take on the Colorado Rockies (56-99) at Coors Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 3:10 PM ET, J.D. Martinez will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Dodgers are -250 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+200). Los Angeles (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The total is 12.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (10-4, 3.97 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-6, 5.75 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Dodgers (-2.5) 12.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to put money on the Rockies and Dodgers matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rockies (+200) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $30.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ezequiel Tovar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 80, or 63%, of the 127 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 16-6 (72.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 6-2 over the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 139 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (36.7%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their 22 games in which they were named as at least a +200 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.