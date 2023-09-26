Looking for Tuesday's probable pitchers? Below, we list the expected starting pitchers for every game. Keep an eye out for one of the best matchups of the day, which features Mitch Keller drawing the start for the Pirates, and Aaron Nola taking the hill for Phillies.

Keep scrolling to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for September 26.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (10-4) to the mound as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chase Anderson (0-6) when the teams face off Tuesday.

LAD: Miller COL: Anderson 20 (113.1 IP) Games/IP 18 (81.1 IP) 3.97 ERA 5.75 8.4 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies

LAD Odds to Win: -250

-250 COL Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 12.5 runs

Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies

Reds at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Cincinnati Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will hand the ball to Lucas Giolito (8-14) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.

CIN: Greene CLE: Giolito 20 (104 IP) Games/IP 31 (176 IP) 4.24 ERA 4.70 12.4 K/9 10.0

Vegas Odds for Reds at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -110

-110 CIN Odds to Win: -110

-110 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Reds at Guardians

Nationals at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (8-12) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Kyle Bradish (11-7) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

WSH: Gray BAL: Bradish 29 (153 IP) Games/IP 28 (158.2 IP) 4.00 ERA 3.01 8.0 K/9 9.0

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Orioles

BAL Odds to Win: -250

-250 WSH Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Orioles

Pirates at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Keller (13-9) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Nola (12-9) when the teams meet on Tuesday.

PIT: Keller PHI: Nola 31 (188.1 IP) Games/IP 31 (187 IP) 4.25 ERA 4.57 9.7 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Pirates at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -165

-165 PIT Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Pirates at Phillies

Royals at Tigers Probable Pitchers

The Kansas City Royals will send Zack Greinke (1-15) to the hill as they face the Tigers, who will give the start to Reese Olson (5-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.

KC: Greinke DET: Olson 28 (132.1 IP) Games/IP 20 (98 IP) 5.10 ERA 4.13 6.1 K/9 8.8

Vegas Odds for Royals at Tigers

DET Odds to Win: -165

-165 KC Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Royals at Tigers

Yankees at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers

The New York Yankees will send Michael King (4-7) to the mound as they take on the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (12-9) when the teams play Tuesday.

NYY: King TOR: Gausman 47 (94.2 IP) Games/IP 30 (178 IP) 2.66 ERA 3.29 11.5 K/9 11.7

Vegas Odds for Yankees at Blue Jays

TOR Odds to Win: -160

-160 NYY Odds to Win: +135

+135 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Yankees at Blue Jays

Marlins at Mets Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (9-6) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will look to Joey Lucchesi (3-0) when the clubs face off Tuesday.

MIA: Garrett NYM: Lucchesi 30 (155.2 IP) Games/IP 8 (40.2 IP) 3.53 ERA 2.88 8.9 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Mets

MIA Odds to Win: -130

-130 NYM Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Marlins at Mets

Rays at Red Sox Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zach Eflin (15-8) to the hill as they face the Red Sox, who will give the start to Tanner Houck (5-9) for the matchup between the clubs on Tuesday.

TB: Eflin BOS: Houck 30 (172.2 IP) Games/IP 19 (97 IP) 3.44 ERA 4.92 9.5 K/9 8.4

Vegas Odds for Rays at Red Sox

TB Odds to Win: -125

-125 BOS Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Red Sox

Cubs at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Chicago Cubs will send Justin Steele (16-5) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Bryce Elder (12-4) when the clubs play on Tuesday.

CHC: Steele ATL: Elder 29 (168 IP) Games/IP 30 (171 IP) 3.32 ERA 3.63 9.1 K/9 6.6

Vegas Odds for Cubs at Braves

ATL Odds to Win: -140

-140 CHC Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Cubs at Braves

Diamondbacks at White Sox Probable Pitchers

The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the hill as they take on the White Sox, who will counter with Jose Urena (0-6) for the matchup between the teams on Tuesday.

ARI: Davies CHW: Urena 17 (79.1 IP) Games/IP 8 (34.2 IP) 6.81 ERA 7.27 7.8 K/9 6.2

Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at White Sox

ARI Odds to Win: -145

-145 CHW Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Diamondbacks at White Sox

Athletics at Twins Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Paul Blackburn (4-6) to the bump as they play the Twins, who will look to Bailey Ober (7-6) when the clubs meet Tuesday.

OAK: Blackburn MIN: Ober 20 (100.2 IP) Games/IP 24 (132.2 IP) 4.29 ERA 3.66 9.0 K/9 8.8

Live Stream Athletics at Twins

Cardinals at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-7) to the bump as they play the Brewers, who will look to Adrian Houser (7-4) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.

STL: Thompson MIL: Houser 24 (61 IP) Games/IP 21 (101.1 IP) 4.57 ERA 4.35 9.9 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Brewers

MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 STL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Cardinals at Brewers

Rangers at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Jon Gray (9-8) to the mound as they take on the Angels, who will give the start to Reid Detmers (3-10) when the teams meet Tuesday.

TEX: Gray LAA: Detmers 29 (157.1 IP) Games/IP 27 (141.2 IP) 3.95 ERA 4.70 8.1 K/9 10.2

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Angels

TEX Odds to Win: -175

-175 LAA Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Angels

Padres at Giants Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (7-7) to the bump as they face the Giants, who will look to Kyle Harrison (1-1) when the teams face off Tuesday.

SD: Lugo SF: Harrison 25 (137.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (29.2 IP) 3.79 ERA 4.85 8.7 K/9 9.4

Vegas Odds for Padres at Giants

SD Odds to Win: -125

-125 SF Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Padres at Giants

Astros at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (9-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will look to George Kirby (11-10) when the clubs face off on Tuesday.

HOU: Javier SEA: Kirby 29 (151.1 IP) Games/IP 29 (178.2 IP) 4.64 ERA 3.58 8.9 K/9 8.1

Vegas Odds for Astros at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -140

-140 HOU Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Mariners

