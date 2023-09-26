Harold Castro is available when the Colorado Rockies battle Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 20, when he went 0-for-1 against the Padres.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .255 with 13 doubles, a home run and nine walks.

In 54.4% of his games this season (49 of 90), Castro has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (14.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one of 90 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (23.3%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 22 of 90 games (24.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 43 .276 AVG .234 .295 OBP .261 .323 SLG .313 6 XBH 8 0 HR 1 18 RBI 13 35/4 K/BB 30/5 1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings