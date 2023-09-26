Elias Díaz vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz (.313 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .269 with 24 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 85 of 135 games this year (63.0%), including 34 multi-hit games (25.2%).
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Diaz has driven home a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored at least once 40 times this year (29.6%), including seven games with multiple runs (5.2%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|70
|.281
|AVG
|.258
|.321
|OBP
|.313
|.446
|SLG
|.383
|21
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|6
|38
|RBI
|34
|48/15
|K/BB
|65/18
|2
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .228 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.