Tuesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (100-56) and the Chicago Cubs (82-74) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 26.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (12-4) for the Braves and Justin Steele (16-5) for the Cubs.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Braves vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have won three of their last four games against the spread.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 141 times this season and won 92, or 65.2%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 80-34, a 70.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Braves, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (909) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 6-4-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Cubs games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Cubs have been underdogs in 60 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (45%) in those contests.

Chicago has a mark of 15-12 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Chicago is the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.1 runs per game (792 total).

The Cubs have pitched to a 4.14 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 20 Phillies L 6-5 Bryce Elder vs Aaron Nola September 21 @ Nationals W 10-3 Max Fried vs Jake Irvin September 22 @ Nationals W 9-6 Charlie Morton vs Patrick Corbin September 24 @ Nationals L 3-2 Allan Winans vs Jackson Rutledge September 24 @ Nationals W 8-5 Spencer Strider vs Joan Adon September 26 Cubs - Bryce Elder vs Justin Steele September 27 Cubs - Max Fried vs Jameson Taillon September 28 Cubs - Charlie Morton vs Marcus Stroman September 29 Nationals - Kyle Wright vs Jake Irvin September 30 Nationals - Spencer Strider vs Patrick Corbin October 1 Nationals - TBA vs Trevor Williams

Cubs Schedule