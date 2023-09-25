This week, there's high school football on the docket in La Plata County, Colorado. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Adams County
  • Jefferson County
  • El Paso County
  • Larimer County
  • Douglas County
  • Alamosa County
  • Weld County
  • Denver County
  • Rio Grande County
  • Arapahoe County

    • La Plata County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Bayfield High School at Centauri High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 25
    • Location: La Jara, CO
    • Conference: Intermountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Bayfield High School at Bloomfield High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 29
    • Location: Bloomfield, NM
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.