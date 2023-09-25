Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune faces Felix Auger-Aliassime to begin play in the China Open in Beijing, China (in the round of 32). In his previous tournament (the US Open), he was eliminated by Roberto Carballes Baena in the round of 128. Rune currently is +4000 to win it all at National Tennis Center.

Rune at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 4

September 26 - October 4 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Rune's Next Match

In the round of 32 of the China Open, on Thursday, September 28 (at 12:30 AM ET), Rune will play Auger-Aliassime.

Rune Stats

Rune is coming off a loss in the Round of 128 at the US Open, to No. 63-ranked Carballes Baena, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6.

Rune has won three of his 21 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 56-18.

Rune has won two tournaments on hard courts over the past year, with a match record of 31-12.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Rune has played 74 matches and 25.7 games per match.

In his 43 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rune has played 24.9 games per match.

Rune has won 24.2% of his return games and 85.0% of his service games over the past year.

On hard courts over the past year, Rune has claimed 23.5% of his return games and 86.3% of his service games.

