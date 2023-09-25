Want to know how to watch high school football games in Conejos County, Colorado this week? We have what you need below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Conejos County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Bayfield High School at Centauri High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 25

4:00 PM MT on September 25 Location: La Jara, CO

La Jara, CO Conference: Intermountain

Intermountain How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Center High School at Centauri High School