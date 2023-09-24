Which team has the advantage at the QB position when Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (2-0) play Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos (0-2) at Hard Rock Stadium on September 24? For detailed analysis on how we expect these two signal callers to perform in this matchup, read on.

Broncos vs. Dolphins Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Russell Wilson vs. Tua Tagovailoa Matchup

Russell Wilson 2022 Stats Tua Tagovailoa 15 Games Played 13 60.5% Completion % 64.8% 3,524 (234.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,548 (272.9) 16 Touchdowns 25 11 Interceptions 8 277 (18.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 70 (5.4) 3 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Other Matchup Previews

Dolphins Defensive Stats

The Dolphins' defense was ineffective last season, as it ranked 24th in the league with 399 points allowed (23.5 per game).

When it came to defending the pass, Miami ranked 27th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 234.8, and it ranked 26th in passing TDs allowed (27).

Against the run, the Dolphins' D was clicking last season, as it ranked sixth in the league with 1,751 total rushing yards allowed (103 per game).

Defensively, Miami ranked 23rd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 59.3%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 24th at 41.6%.

Broncos Defensive Stats

Last season, the Broncos were middle-of-the-road in points allowed (21.1 per game), ranking 14th in the league.

When it came to stopping the pass, Denver was midde-of-the-pack last year, ranking 13th in the league in passing yards allowed with 3,574 (210.2 per game).

Against the run, the Broncos were one of the best defenses in the league, ranking 10th in the NFL by allowing 109.8 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 11th with 4.3 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Denver ranked second in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.1%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was seventh (51.1%).

