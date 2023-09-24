The Colorado Rockies (56-98) carry a six-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Chicago Cubs (81-74), at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-1) for the Cubs and Ty Blach (3-2) for the Rockies.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ty Blach

Blach gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.32 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.32, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are batting .332 against him.

Blach heads into this matchup with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Blach is looking to record his eighth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 18 appearances this season.

Ty Blach vs. Cubs

He will face off against a Cubs offense that is batting .255 as a unit (10th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .421 (11th in the league) with 188 total home runs (14th in MLB action).

Blach has pitched five innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Wicks

The Cubs will send Wicks (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 24-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 2.67, a 2.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

In five starts, Wicks has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Jordan Wicks vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 681 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 146 home runs, 28th in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Rockies one time this season, allowing them to go 3-for-20 with a double and an RBI in six innings.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.