Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (81-74) will be seeking a series sweep when they face off against the Colorado Rockies (56-98) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, September 24. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

The Rockies are +200 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-250). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (3-1, 2.67 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-2, 5.32 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Cubs game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+200) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $30.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ezequiel Tovar get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 89 times and won 50, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Cubs have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs have a 3-7 record from the 10 games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 138 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (37%) in those games.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.