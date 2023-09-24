Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (81-74) against the Colorado Rockies (56-98) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM on September 24.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jordan Wicks (3-1) to the mound, while Ty Blach (3-2) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (two of those contests had a spread.

The Rockies have won in 51, or 37%, of the 138 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (681 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule