According to oddsmakers, the Miami Dolphins (2-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 against the Denver Broncos (0-2). This contest has a listed total of 48.5 points.

The betting trends and insights for the Dolphins can be found below before they take on the Broncos. Before the Broncos square off against the Dolphins, take a look at their betting insights and trends.

Broncos vs. Dolphins Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Denver vs. Miami Game Info

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Info: CBS

Broncos vs. Dolphins Betting Insights

Denver posted a 6-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Broncos were 3-0 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

There were six Denver games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

Miami beat the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

The Dolphins had one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater last year.

In 17 Miami games last season, eight went over the total.

