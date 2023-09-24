The Denver Broncos (0-2) go on the road to meet the Miami Dolphins (2-0) at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Broncos

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Broncos Insights (2022)

The Broncos racked up 16.9 points per game last year, 6.6 fewer than the Dolphins gave up (23.5).

The Broncos collected just 12.7 fewer yards per game (325.1) than the Dolphins allowed per outing (337.8) last year.

Last year Denver ran for 10.8 more yards per game (113.8) than Miami allowed per outing (103).

The Broncos turned the ball over 10 more times (24 total) than the Dolphins forced turnovers (14) last season.

Broncos Away Performance (2022)

On the road, the Broncos put up 15.9 points per game and gave up 23.7. That was less than they scored overall (16.9), but more than they allowed (21.1).

The Broncos' average yards gained in away games (309.1) were lower than their overall average (325.1). But their average yards conceded away from home (327) were higher than overall (320).

In road games, Denver racked up 211.1 passing yards per game and conceded 204. That was less than it gained (211.3) and allowed (210.2) overall.

The Broncos racked up 98 rushing yards per game in road games (15.8 less than their overall average), and gave up 123 in road games (13.2 more than overall).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage on the road last year (28.4%) was lower than their overall average (29.1%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (39.8%) was higher than overall (34.1%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Las Vegas L 17-16 CBS 9/17/2023 Washington L 35-33 CBS 9/24/2023 at Miami - CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago - CBS 10/8/2023 New York - CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City - Amazon Prime Video

