At Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, September 24, the Miami Dolphins meet the Denver Broncos, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. The Dolphins should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Dolphins ranked 11th in scoring offense (23.4 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (23.5 points allowed per game) last season. The Broncos ranked 21st in total offense (325.1 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (320 yards allowed per game) last season.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Broncos vs Dolphins on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Dolphins (-6.5) Over (48) Dolphins 30, Broncos 23

Place your bets on the Dolphins-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Broncos Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver put together a 6-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Broncos were an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last season, and covered the spread in each of those games.

A total of six of Denver games last year went over the point total.

Games involving the Broncos last year averaged 41.4 points per game, a 6.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Dolphins Betting Info

The Dolphins have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Miami won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover eight times.

The Dolphins covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Miami games.

The over/under in this game is 48 points, 1.1 higher than the average total in Dolphins games last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos vs. Dolphins 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Miami 23.4 23.5 21.6 15.5 24.9 30.6 Denver 16.9 21.1 18 18.3 15.9 23.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.