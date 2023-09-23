Texas A&M vs. Auburn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) will play a fellow SEC opponent, the Auburn Tigers (3-0) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: College Station, Texas
- Venue: Kyle Field
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas A&M Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|52.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Texas A&M (-7.5)
|52.5
|-310
|+245
Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Texas A&M has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 7.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- Auburn has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.
Texas A&M & Auburn 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas A&M
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|To Win the SEC
|+1600
|Auburn
|To Win the National Champ.
|+15000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
