Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (80-74) will match up against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (56-97) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, September 23. First pitch is scheduled for 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -250, while the underdog Rockies have +200 odds to upset. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.76 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.19 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 88 times and won 49, or 55.7%, of those games.

The Cubs have not played a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer 22 times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

