The Chicago Cubs will send a hot-hitting Seiya Suzuki to the plate against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams play on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 678 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.535 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Flexen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Ty Blach Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - - 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw

