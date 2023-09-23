Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (80-74) and Colorado Rockies (56-97) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on September 23.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-8) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (678 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule