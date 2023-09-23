Big Ten rivals will clash when the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) battle the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Iowa?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Beaver Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 28, Iowa 16

Penn State 28, Iowa 16 Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.

This is the first time Iowa will play as an underdog this season.

The Hawkeyes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +450.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Nittany Lions have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Iowa (+14.5)



Iowa (+14.5) So far this season Penn State has two victories against the spread.

The Nittany Lions have been favored by 14.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread in all of them.

Iowa has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38.5)



Over (38.5) Penn State and its opponents have combined to score more than 38.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has been one game featuring Iowa this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 38.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 72 points per game, 33.5 points more than the over/under of 38.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 48.5 47.5 Implied Total AVG 33 35 31 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Iowa

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.5 43 35.5 Implied Total AVG 30 35 20 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.