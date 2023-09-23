The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) meet a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon sports the 30th-ranked defense this year (285.7 yards allowed per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with a tally of 587.0 yards per game. Colorado's defense ranks 103rd in the FBS with 30.3 points given up per game, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 15th-best by racking up 41.3 points per game.

Colorado vs. Oregon Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Colorado vs. Oregon Key Statistics

Colorado Oregon 479.0 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 587.0 (6th) 460.3 (109th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 285.7 (27th) 61.0 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 223.7 (12th) 418.0 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.3 (5th) 4 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has recored 1,251 passing yards, or 417.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 78.7% of his passes and has recorded 10 touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Dylan Edwards, has carried the ball 25 times for 136 yards (45.3 per game) with one touchdown. He's also caught 14 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Sy'Veon Wilkerson has been given 18 carries and totaled 52 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver paces his squad with 386 receiving yards on 25 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has 26 receptions (on 32 targets) for a total of 247 yards (82.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Travis Hunter's 23 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 213 yards.

Oregon Stats Leaders

Bo Nix has thrown for 893 yards (297.7 ypg) to lead Oregon, completing 77.6% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 60 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Mar'Keise Irving has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 216 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 12 catches for 95 yards (31.7 per game).

Jordan James has carried the ball 21 times for 155 yards (51.7 per game) and five touchdowns.

Troy Franklin's leads his squad with 292 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Gary Bryant Jr. has put up a 176-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Tez Johnson has a total of 155 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

