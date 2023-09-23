The Colorado State Rams (0-2) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2). The point total is set at 51.5.

Middle Tennessee ranks 25th-worst in scoring offense (20.3 points per game) and 24th-worst in scoring defense (31.0 points per game allowed) this year. Colorado State ranks 48th in total yards per game (428.0), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-worst in the FBS with 487.0 total yards conceded per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Middle Tennessee -3 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 MWC Betting Trends

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Bet on Colorado State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Colorado State Stats Leaders

With 71 receptions for 1,131 yards and eight touchdowns, Tory Horton was a crucial performer in the passing game last season.

Avery Morrow was an asset, compiling 63 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 18 receptions.

Clay Millen was a key contributor to the offense last season, registering 1,910 passing yards with 10 passing touchdowns, six interceptions and a 72.2% completion percentage.

As an important contributor in the passing offense, Justus Ross-Simmons produced 424 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 26 receptions.

On defense Jack Howell, who played in 12 games, registered 91 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

Mohamed Kamara, who played in 12 games, posted 8.0 sacks to go with 8.0 TFL and 25 tackles.

With 67 tackles and 3.0 TFL, Dequan Jackson was an important contributor last season on defense.

With 0.5 sacks to go along with 2.0 TFL, 59 tackles, and one interception, Cam'Ron Carter made a big impact on D.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.