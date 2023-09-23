The Colorado State Rams (0-2) visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-2) at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Middle Tennessee is compiling 334.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 104th in the FBS. On defense, the Blue Raiders rank 94th, allowing 382.7 yards per game. Colorado State has been struggling defensively, ranking fourth-worst with 46.5 points surrendered per game. It has been more productive on offense, regstering 29.5 points per contest (69th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Colorado State Middle Tennessee 428.0 (125th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.7 (105th) 487.0 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.7 (88th) 69.5 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 122.0 (101st) 358.5 (6th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.7 (88th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi leads Colorado State with 577 yards on 47-of-67 passing with five touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Avery Morrow has rushed for 80 yards on 30 carries so far this year.

Kobe Johnson has totaled 70 yards on 22 carries.

Tory Horton has totaled 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 214 (107.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 30 times and has one touchdown.

Louis Brown has put together a 166-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 14 passes on 19 targets.

Dallin Holker has racked up 156 reciving yards (78.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato leads Middle Tennessee with 632 yards (210.7 ypg) on 71-of-102 passing with five touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 91 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Jaiden Credle has carried the ball 18 times for a team-high 142 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner. He's also tacked on six catches for 56 yards (18.7 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Jeremy Tate Jr.'s 129 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 14 times and has totaled nine catches and one touchdown.

Elijah Metcalf has caught 11 passes for 97 yards (32.3 yards per game) this year.

Justin Olson has racked up eight grabs for 86 yards, an average of 28.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

