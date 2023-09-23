When the Colorado State Rams match up with the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Rams will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Colorado State vs. Middle Tennessee Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+4) Over (51.5) Colorado State 36, Middle Tennessee 28

Week 4 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rams have a 41.7% chance to win.

The Rams is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as at least 4-point underdogs this season, the Rams are 1-1 against the spread.

All Rams two game with a set total have hit the over.

The average point total for Colorado State this year is 7.3 points higher than this game's over/under.

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Blue Raiders have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

The Blue Raiders have one win against the spread this year.

Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread when it has played as 4-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One Blue Raiders game (out of three) has gone over the point total this year.

The over/under for this game is 51.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for Middle Tennessee games this season.

Rams vs. Blue Raiders 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Middle Tennessee 20.3 31 35 14 13 39.5 Colorado State 29.5 46.5 24 50 35 43

