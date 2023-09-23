Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 2:38 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 4, fans in Colorado should have tune in to see the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks take the field at Autzen Stadium.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
Air Force Falcons at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Air Force (-6)
No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oregon (-20.5)
Northern Colorado Bears at Idaho State Bengals
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Holt Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colorado State Rams at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.