Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs will aim to outdo Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 146 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Fueled by 458 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .400 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 678 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.536 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Noah Davis (0-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw two scoreless innings out of the bullpen against the San Francisco Giants without allowing a hit.

Davis has made one start of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in six chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Ty Blach Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - - 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.