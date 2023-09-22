Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (79-74) versus the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM on September 22.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-10) versus the Rockies and Noah Davis (0-2).

Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious four times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (678 total, 4.5 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule