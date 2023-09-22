Play progresses at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, with Ashlyn Krueger in the round of 32 against Anhelina Kalinina. Krueger is +6600 to win it all at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Krueger at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

On Sunday, September 24 at 10:00 PM ET, Krueger will face Kalinina in the round of 32, after beating Misaki Doi - (in a forfeit) in the previous round.

Krueger currently has odds of -120 to win her next match against Kalinina. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Krueger Stats

Krueger advanced via walkover in her most recent match, past Doi at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023.

Krueger is 19-12 over the past year, with one tournament title.

On hard courts over the past year, Krueger has won one tournament, and her match record is 13-8.

Krueger has played 21.1 games per match in her 31 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Krueger, in 21 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 21.0 games per match and won 52.3% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 68.4% of her service games, and she has won 34.9% of her return games.

On hard courts, Krueger, over the past 12 months, has claimed 66.7% of her service games and 33.0% of her return games.

