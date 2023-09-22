Based on our computer model, the Air Force Falcons will take down the San Jose State Spartans when the two teams come together at CEFCU Stadium on Friday, September 22, which starts at 10:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction San Jose State (+6) Over (45.5) Air Force 32, San Jose State 28

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 69.2% chance to win.

The Falcons are unbeaten against the spread this year.

Air Force is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

One of the Falcons' one games this season has hit the over.

The average point total for Air Force games this season is 45.5, the same as the over/under for this matchup.

San Jose State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 35.7% chance of a victory for the Spartans.

The Spartans are 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

San Jose State is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season.

Out of theSpartans' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for San Jose State this season is 14.0 points higher than this game's over/under.

Falcons vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 31.3 10.3 40.5 14.0 -- -- San Jose State 30.3 30.5 38.0 22.5 22.5 38.5

