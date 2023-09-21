Is there high school football on the agenda this week in El Paso County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Palmer Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Ridge High School at Vista PEAK Prep

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on September 21

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holly High School at St. Mary's High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on September 22

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Rampart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Prospect Ridge Academy at Manitou Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

Manitou Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Creek High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Ellicott High School at Estes Park High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM MT on September 23

Estes Park, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Manzanola High School at Hanover High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Ellicott High School at Trinidad High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on September 23

Trinidad, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Hinkley High School