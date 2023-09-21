Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Douglas County, Colorado, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cherokee Trail High School at Castle View High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palmer Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Thunder Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- Conference: Continental
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Arapahoe High School at Rock Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairview High School at Douglas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smoky Hill High School at Highlands Ranch High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Castle Rock, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
