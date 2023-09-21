If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Douglas County, Colorado, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Rio Grande County
  • Archuleta County
  • Conejos County
  • Gunnison County
  • Alamosa County

    • Douglas County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Cherokee Trail High School at Castle View High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Palmer Ridge High School at Ponderosa High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Chaparral High School at Thunder Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 21
    • Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
    • Conference: Continental
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Arapahoe High School at Rock Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Highlands Ranch, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fairview High School at Douglas County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Smoky Hill High School at Highlands Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
    • Location: Castle Rock, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.