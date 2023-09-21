If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Denver County, Colorado this week, we've got the information here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

George Washington High School at Aurora Central High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM MT on September 21

4:30 PM MT on September 21 Location: Aurora, CO

Aurora, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Far Northeast Warriors at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on September 22

6:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Adams City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Commerce City, CO

Commerce City, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Abraham Lincoln High School at Englewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Englewood, CO

Englewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Creek High School at Mullen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22

7:00 PM MT on September 22 Location: Denver, CO

Denver, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clear Creek High School at Sheridan High School