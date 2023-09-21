The San Francisco 49ers (2-0) are listed as double-digit favorites (-10) on Thursday, September 21, 2023 against the New York Giants (1-1). The game's over/under has been listed at 45 points.

Before the 49ers square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends. The Giants' recent betting insights and trends can be found in this article before you bet on their matchup against 49ers.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-10) 45 -450 +350 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-10) 44.5 -460 +360 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. New York Game Info

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

49ers vs. Giants Betting Insights

San Francisco's record against the spread last year was 11-6-0.

The 49ers covered every time (1-0) as a 10-point favorite or more last season.

There were nine San Francisco games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.

Against the spread, New York was 13-4-0 last season.

The Giants were an underdog by 10 points or more two times last season, and covered the spread in both.

New York had seven of its 17 games go over the point total last season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.