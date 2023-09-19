Ryan Feltner gets the nod for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at PETCO Park against Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

The Padres are -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+225). A 7.5-run total has been set for the contest.

Rockies vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -275 +225 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have won in 51, or 38.1%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in 10 such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 30.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Colorado have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 69 of 149 chances this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 21-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-40 22-54 21-36 35-58 36-67 20-27

