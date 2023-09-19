The Denver Broncos have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 25th-ranked in the NFL as of September 19.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +1200

+1200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Denver Betting Insights

Denver compiled a 6-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Broncos games.

Denver compiled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in ), and it ranked seventh on defense with 320 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Broncos won only one game on the road and had a 4-4 record at home.

As the underdog, Denver had only two victories (2-5) a year ago, but as the favored team finished 3-5.

The Broncos won just once in the AFC West (1-5), and they went 3-9 in the AFC as a whole.

Broncos Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Russell Wilson passed for 3,524 yards (234.9 per game), with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.5%.

Also, Wilson rushed for 277 yards and three TDs.

Jerry Jeudy had 67 receptions for 972 yards (64.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games.

In 16 games with the Bengals a season ago, Samaje Perine rushed for 394 yards (24.6 per game) and two TDs.

Courtland Sutton had 64 receptions for 829 yards (55.3 per game) and two touchdowns in 15 games.

Alex Singleton had 152 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and three passes defended last year.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +10000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +8000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins - +1400 4 October 1 @ Bears - +20000 5 October 8 Jets - +6600 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +600 7 October 22 Packers - +4000 8 October 29 Chiefs - +600 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +1000 11 November 19 Vikings - +6600 12 November 26 Browns - +3000 13 December 3 @ Texans - +75000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +3000 15 December 17 @ Lions - +2500 16 December 24 Patriots - +10000 17 December 31 Chargers - +3000 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +10000

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.