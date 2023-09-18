Sebastian Korda faces Alexandre Muller to begin play in the Zhuhai Championships in Zhuhai, China (in the round of 16). In his previous tournament (the US Open), he was knocked out by Marton Fucsovics in the round of 128. Korda has +450 odds (second-best) to take home the trophy from Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Zhuhai Championships and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Korda at the 2023 Zhuhai Championships

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Korda's Next Match

In the round of 16 of the Zhuhai Championships, on Friday, September 22 (at 10:00 PM ET), Korda will play Muller.

Korda is currently listed at -450 to win his next contest against Muller. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Korda? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Korda Stats

In his most recent match, Korda was defeated 6-7, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 versus Fucsovics in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

The 23-year-old Korda is 26-17 over the past year and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

Korda has a record of 22-12 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Korda has played 25.6 games per match in his 43 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

On hard courts, Korda has played 34 matches over the past 12 months, and 25.4 games per match.

Over the past year, Korda has been victorious in 23.7% of his return games and 81.5% of his service games.

On hard courts over the past year, Korda has been victorious in 24.4% of his return games and 83.4% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.