The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies will send Michael Wacha and Ty Blach, respectively, out for the start when the two squads square off on Monday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 144 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 18th-most runs in the majors this season with 667 (4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.4 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.68 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.535 as a pitching staff, which is worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Blach (3-1) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

He has earned a quality start two times in 10 starts this season.

Blach has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Cubs W 7-3 Home Ty Blach Jameson Taillon 9/15/2023 Giants W 3-2 Home Chase Anderson Logan Webb 9/16/2023 Giants W 9-5 Home Brent Suter Keaton Winn 9/16/2023 Giants W 5-2 Home Kyle Freeland Scott Alexander 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres - Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres - Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs - Away Noah Davis Kyle Hendricks 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Jordan Wicks 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Javier Assad

