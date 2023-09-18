Colorado High School Football Live Streams in Alamosa County This Week
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Alamosa County, Colorado, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Alamosa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Alamosa High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on September 18
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- Conference: Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.