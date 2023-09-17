Entering their Sunday, September 17 game against the Washington Commanders (1-0) at Empower Field at Mile High, which kicks at 4:25 PM , the Denver Broncos (0-1) are dealing with five players on the injury report.

The Broncos head into the matchup after losing 17-16 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game on September 10.

Their last time out, the Commanders knocked off the Arizona Cardinals 20-16.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Denver Broncos Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerry Jeudy WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Frank Clark OLB Hip Out Greg Dulcich TE Hamstring Out D.J. Jones DT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Riley Moss CB Abdomen Limited Participation In Practice

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Washington Commanders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Curtis Samuel WR Hip Limited Participation In Practice Samuel Cosmi OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Chase Young DE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Jartavius Martin DB Concussion Out

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Broncos vs. Commanders Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Broncos or the Commanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Broncos Season Insights (2022)

The Broncos totaled 325.1 yards per game on offense last season (21st in NFL), and they ranked seventh defensively with 320 yards allowed per game.

While Denver's defense ranked 13th with 21.1 points allowed per game last season, it was less successful on offense, ranking worst (16.9 points per game).

The Broncos totaled 211.3 passing yards per game on offense last season (19th in NFL), and they gave up 210.2 passing yards per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

Denver totaled 113.8 rushing yards per game on offense last year (21st in NFL), and it gave up 109.8 rushing yards per game (10th) on the other side of the ball.

The Broncos ranked 16th in the NFL with a -1 turnover margin last season after forcing 23 turnovers (14th in the NFL) while committing 24 (26th in the NFL).

Broncos vs. Commanders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Broncos (-3.5)

Broncos (-3.5) Moneyline: Broncos (-185), Commanders (+150)

Broncos (-185), Commanders (+150) Total: 38.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Broncos-Commanders matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.