Rockies vs. Giants Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 16
The Colorado Rockies (54-92) aim to add on to their three-game winning streak when they meet the San Francisco Giants (75-72) on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Keaton Winn (1-2) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (3-7) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Probable Pitchers: Winn - SF (1-2, 3.55 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (3-7, 5.36 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert
- Lambert (3-7 with a 5.36 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.36, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .273 against him.
- Lambert is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.
- Lambert is looking for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 3.5 frames per start.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 25 appearances this season.
Peter Lambert vs. Giants
- The opposing Giants offense has the 24th-ranked slugging percentage (.390) and ranks 19th in home runs hit (160) in all of MLB. They have a collective .240 batting average, and are 23rd in the league with 1185 total hits and 22nd in MLB action scoring 632 runs.
- In 6 1/3 innings over two appearances against the Giants this season, Lambert has a 12.79 ERA and a 2.684 WHIP while his opponents are batting .393.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Keaton Winn
- The Giants will send Winn (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- The 25-year-old has pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across seven games.
- Winn has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Keaton Winn vs. Rockies
- The Rockies rank 15th in MLB with a .248 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.400) and 142 home runs.
- The Rockies have gone 5-for-22 with a double, a triple and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.
